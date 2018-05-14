

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,165-point plateau although it may inch higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is inconclusive after a fall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat, and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the oil and insurance companies were mitigated by support from the financial shares.



For the day, the index sank 11.15 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,163.26 after trading between 3,162.21 and 3,180.76. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 18.90 points or 1.02 percent to end at 1,825.14.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.52 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.17 percent, China Construction Bank spiked 2.11 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.32 percent, Agricultural Bank of China gained 0.51 percent, China Life skidded 1.06 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.13 percent, PetroChina shed 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical lost 0.28 percent and China Vanke fell 0.46 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mostly higher.



The Dow climbed 91.64 points or 0.37 percent to 24,831.17, the NASDAQ fell 2.09 points or 0.03 percent to 7,402.88 and the S&P 500 rose 4.65 points or 0.17 percent to 2,727.72. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, Dow jumped 2.3 percent and the S&P 500 spiked 2.4 percent.



The markets initially benefited from the upward momentum in the two previous sessions, but buying interest waned as the day progressed.



Traders also digested President Donald Trump's outline of his plan to reduce high drug prices, which he has previously described as a top priority for his administration.



In economic news, the Labor Department said import prices increased less than expected in April, while export prices gained more than expected. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment held steady in early May.



Crude oil futures fell Friday amid signs that U.S. production will remain robust. June WTI oil fell 66 cents or 0.9 percent to settle at $70.70/bbl. Prices were up 1.4 percent for the week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX