Xerox said it notified Fujifilm that agreement to combine Xerox with Fuji Xerox is being terminated in accordance with its terms due to the failure by Fujifilm to deliver the audited financials of Fuji Xerox by April 15, 2018 and the material deviations reflected in the audited financials of Fuji Xerox, when delivered, from the unaudited financial statements of Fuji Xerox and its subsidiaries provided to Xerox prior to the date of the Subscription Agreement and taking into account other circumstances limiting the ability of the Company, Fujifilm and Fuji Xerox to consummate a transaction.



Xerox noted that it entered into a new settlement agreement with Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason. The settlement agreement resolves the pending proxy contest in connection with the company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Mr. Deason's litigation against Xerox and its directors. It does not affect any claims of Mr. Deason or other Xerox shareholders against Fujifilm for aiding and abetting.



As per the terms of the settlement agreement, Xerox appointed five new members to its Board of Directors: Jonathan Christodoro, Keith Cozza, Nicholas Graziano, Scott Letier and John Visentin.



Gregory Brown, Joseph Echevarria, Cheryl Krongard and Sara Martinez Tucker will continue to serve as members of the Xerox Board of Directors.



Robert Keegan, Charles Prince, Ann Reese, William Curt Hunter, and Stephen Rusckowski each resigned from the Board of Directors of Xerox.



Jeff Jacobson resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Xerox.



As part of the agreement, Xerox and Carl Icahn will withdraw their respective nominations of any other director candidates for election at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Xerox will continue to waive the advance notice bylaw to enable any Xerox shareholder to provide notice of intent to nominate directors for election at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders until June 13, 2018. The 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be postponed to a later date.



The new Board of Directors plans to meet immediately and, among other things, begin a process to evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.



The former Board of Directors of Xerox said, 'Over the past several weeks, the Xerox Board has repeatedly requested that Fujifilm immediately enter into negotiations on improved terms for a proposed transaction. Despite our insistence, Fujifilm provided no assurance that it will do so within an acceptable timeframe. The Xerox Board believes that the transaction cannot reasonably be expected to be completed under these circumstances, particularly given the court's injunction of the transaction and the lack of shareholder support for the transaction on current terms, as well as the unresolved accounting issues at Fuji Xerox.



Xerox said its board also considered the potential instability and business disruption during a proxy contest. Absent a viable, timely transaction with Fujifilm, the Xerox Board believes it is in the best interests of the company and all of its shareholders to terminate the proposed transaction and enter a new settlement agreement with Icahn and Deason. Under the agreement, the Xerox Board will be reconstituted to determine the best path forward to maximize value for Xerox shareholders.



Carl Icahn said, 'We are extremely pleased that Xerox finally terminated the ill-advised scheme to cede control of the company to Fujifilm. With that behind us and new shareholder-focused leadership in place, today marks a new beginning for Xerox. We have often said that the most important person at a company (by far) is the CEO. We are therefore also pleased that John Visentin, a tried and true veteran in this area, will be taking the helm.'



Darwin Deason said, 'With the limiting Fujifilm agreement terminated, Xerox is now positioned to conduct a true, robust strategic alternatives process. John Visentin has spent weeks preparing himself to run the company and speaking to numerous market participants regarding strategic alternatives. Xerox is fortunate to have someone with his experience and preparation to lead it through this exciting and transformative time.'



XRX closed Friday's trading at $30.17, up $0.84 or 2.86 percent.



