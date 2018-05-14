

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Gilenya or fingolimod for the treatment of children and adolescents 10 to less than 18 years of age with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis or RMS, making it the first disease-modifying therapy indicated for these patients.



The approval expands the age range for Gilenya, which was previously approved for patients aged 18 years and older with RMS. Gilenya was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA in December of 2017 for this pediatric indication.



While MS is mostly diagnosed in adults, children and adolescents with the chronic disease often experience more frequent relapses and brain lesions than adults with MS.



The approval of Gilenya for the younger patient population was supported by PARADIGMS, a double-blind, randomized, multi-center Phase III safety and efficacy study of Gilenya vs. interferon beta-1a, designed specifically for children and adolescents with RMS.



The primary endpoint demonstrated that Gilenya reduced the rate of relapses (annualized relapse rate) by about 82% (p <0.001) over a period of up to two years compared to interferon beta-1aintramuscular injections in children and adolescents (ages 10 and older) with relapsing MS. The safety profile of Gilenya in this study was overall consistent with that seen in previous clinical trials in adults.



