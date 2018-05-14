

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) said that the boards of directors of their general partners have appointed Gennifer Kelly as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Kelly is currently Vice President, Midstream and Marketing at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, the sponsor of the Partnerships. Prior to her current positions, Kelly held a variety of leadership roles within Anadarko including Director of Operations Transformation, Director of Strategic Planning and General Manager of East Texas and North Louisiana as well as a variety of engineering and operations focused positions. She has been with Anadarko, or its predecessor companies, for over 20 years.



