

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) disclosed in a U.S. regulatory filing that it may take India's Flipkart public in as early as four years.



Walmart said that holders of 60% of the Flipkart shares held by the Minority Shareholders may require Flipkart to effect an initial public offering following the fourth anniversary of closing of the Transactions at a valuation no less than that paid by Walmart under the Share Issuance Agreement.



The U.S. retail giant agreed to pay $16 billion last week for about 77% stake in Flipkart, valuing the Indian e-commerce player at about $21 billion.



At any time after the closing of the Transactions and on or before the first anniversary of the closing, Walmar may request that Flipkart issue additional Ordinary Shares with an aggregate purchase price of up to $3 billion. These additional Ordinary Shares will be issued at the same price per share as the Ordinary Shares issued in the Share Issuance, subject to adjustment for any stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions.



At closing of the Transactions, Walmart, Flipkart, and certain other shareholders of Flipkart will enter into a Shareholders Agreement which will set forth the agreement of the parties relating to the activities and governance of Flipkart and ownership and disposition of its shares. Pursuant to the Shareholders Agreement.



The Flipkart Board of Directors will initially have eight directors: five Walmart-appointed directors; two directors appointed by certain Minority Shareholders; and one founder. For at least two years following closing of the Transactions, two of the Walmart-appointed directors must be unaffiliated with Walmart. The number of directors may be increased to nine at any time, which additional director would be appointed by Walmart with the approval of a majority of the Flipkart directors, and must be unaffiliated with Walmart.



Walmart may appoint or replace the chief executive officer and other principal executives of the Flipkart group of companies, subject to certain consultation rights of the Board and the founder.



Walmart, at such time as any non-Walmart affiliated directors are serving as Walmart-appointed directors, will have certain veto rights over specified decisions relating to Flipkart's business and activities. In addition, holders of 60% of the Flipkart shares held by the Minority Shareholders, acting together, may exercise veto rights to prevent certain significant transactions or other events involving Flipkart, while holders of 40% of Flipkart shares held by the Minority Shareholders, acting together, may exercise veto rights to prevent certain material, non-arms' length transactions between Flipkart and Walmart. The veto rights for the Minority Shareholders will expire if Walmart owns 85% of the outstanding shares of Flipkart.



Transfers of Flipkart shares will be subject to a right of first refusal exercisable by Walmart and other significant Minority Shareholders, and in certain situations, co-sale rights. The right of first refusal for the Minority Shareholders will expire if Walmart owns 85% of the outstanding shares of Flipkart.



If Walmart proposes to transfer a sufficient number of Flipkart shares such that, following the transfer, it would no longer control a majority of the Flipkart shares or appoint a majority of the Flipkart directors, each Minority Shareholder would also be entitled to transfer all of its Flipkart shares to the proposed buyer or buyers of Walmart's Flipkart shares.



In certain situations, Walmart and a percentage of Minority Shareholders may exercise a 'drag along' right to cause the remaining Minority Shareholders to sell all or a portion of their shares in a sale of Flipkart. If the drag along right is exercised, each Minority Shareholder must be entitled to sell all of its shares in the proposed transaction. The requirement that some percentage of the Minority Shareholders approve the exercise of the drag along right will not apply if Walmart owns 85% of the outstanding shares of Flipkart.



Pursuant to a Registration Rights Agreement to be entered into concurrently with the Shareholders Agreement, holders of 60% of the Flipkart shares held by the Minority Shareholders, acting together, may require Flipkart to effect an initial public offering following the fourth anniversary of closing of the Transactions at a valuation no less than that paid by Walmart under the Share Issuance Agreement, subject to the satisfaction of certain other conditions regarding such offering.



The Shareholders Agreement would expire upon the consummation of the IPO, whether initiated by the Board or the Minority Stockholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX