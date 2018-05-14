

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - DHX Media (DHXM, DHX_A.TO, DH_B.TO) and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. or 'SMEJ' said that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby SMEJ will indirectly purchase 49% of DHX Media's 80% interest in Peanuts for C$237 million or US$185 million in cash. Pro forma for the transaction, DHX Media will own 41% of Peanuts, SMEJ will own 39%, and the members of the family of Charles Schulz will continue to own 20%.



DHX Media and SMEJ have also agreed to extend the duration of the current Licensing and Syndication Agency agreement with SMEJ's consumer products division, Sony Creative Products Inc. or 'SCP' in Japan.



DHX Media said it intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction after the payment of transaction costs to reduce its indebtedness under its term credit facility.



DHX Media and SMEJ aim to complete the transaction on or about June 30, 2018. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, required regulatory approvals, applicable third party consents and the execution of certain ancillary agreements.



