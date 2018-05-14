

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A senior Tesla Inc (TSLA) executive who was the company's main technical contact with U.S. safety regulators, has left for Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, Waymo.



Matthew Schwall, who had been the director of field performance engineering at Tesla, exited the company as the National Transportation Safety Board and other regulators have been investigating multiple crashes involving the electric vehicles.



Schwall's exit follows Tesla's announcement Friday that its engineering chief, Doug Field, was taking a leave of absence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX