The Annual General Meeting of Skano Group AS (registry code: 11421437, address: Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu 80042, hereinafter the Company) will be held on the 4th of June 2018 at 11.am at the office of Skano Group AS at Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu. The agenda of the General Meeting with the proposals of the Supervisory Board: 1. Approval of the Annual Report 2017 Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the Annual Report of the Company for 2017 prepared by the Management, which exposes the consolidated balance sheet value of 10,937 thousand euros as at 31.12.2017 and the net loss in the amount of 127 thousand in 2017. 2. Covering the loss from 2017 Proposal of the Supervisory Board: Transfer the loss 127 thousand euros to the retained earnings. 3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code: 10142876, address: Pärnu mnt 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial years 2018-2019. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor. The documents of Annual Report of Skano Group AS, proposal for profit allocation and auditor's report to the Annual Report 2017 will be available at the head office of the Company at Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu, starting from 14.05.2017, and on Company's web site www.skano.com. Information on the procedure for exercising the rights specified in the Commercial Code § 287, § 293 (2) and (21) and § 293'1 (4) is published on the website of the Company www.skano.com. As of the date of publishing of the announcement, the share capital of Skano Group AS is 2,699,436.60 euros. The company has 4,499,061 shares and each share gives one vote. The date of closing the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting will be May 28, 2018 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Registration of the participants in the meeting will begin at 10:45. To register yourself as a participant in the general meeting, please present: A shareholder who is a sole proprietor - an identity document A representative of a shareholder who is a sole proprietor - an identity document and a written authorization document A representative of a shareholder who is a legal person - valid certified copy of the registry card (for legal persons in Estonia, certified no earlier than 7 days ago), which entitles the person to represent the shareholder, and an identity document of the representative, or an authorization document prepared as required and an identity document of the representative. We request prior legalization or apostille certification of documents of a legal person registered in a foreign country, unless stated otherwise in the international agreement. Skano Group AS may register a shareholder who is a legal person of a foreign country as a participant in the general meeting also in case all required data on the legal person and the representative are included in the notarized authorization document issued to the representative in a foreign country and the authorization document is acceptable in Estonia. If a shareholder has deposited his/her shares on a nominee account, a respective certificate issued by the account administrator shall be submitted, certifying the right of ownership of the shares as of May 28, 2018. Please present your passport or identity card as an identification document. A shareholder may notify the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorization by a representative by submitting respective information to the Management Board of Skano Group AS (in a digitally signed format which can be reproduced in writing on the following e-mail address: torfinn.losvik@skanogroup.com, or in writing by mail at the following address: Skano Group AS, Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu, Estonia) no later than on 28 of May 2018 (inclusive). All relevant Questions can be sent prior to the Annual General meeting at group@skano.com . For the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorization by a representative, a shareholder may use the forms available on the website of Skano Group AS www.skano.com. Torfinn Losvik CEO & Chairman of the Management Board Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88 E-mail: torfinn.losvik@skanogroup.com