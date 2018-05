Typically, the vacuum paddle dryers are used to dry imported raw material after it has been cleaned by recrystallization. The dryers can be equipped optionally with choppers and coupled with milling and sieving facilities to ensure defined grain sizing. Currently, ProChem is able to accomplish pastillation of material with a viscosity of up to 1000 mPas at temperatures up to 200 °C at ...

