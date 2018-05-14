

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE) reported that its first-quarter net income to shareholders increased year-over-year to 642 million euros from 632 million euros. Earnings per share was 1.16 euros compared to 1.14 euros. Adjusted EBIT was down slightly year on year at 1.2 billion euros, mainly due to the development of the Retail business. Adjusted net income was down 11 percent, at 0.6 billion euros. Adjusted net income per share amounted to 1.10 euros.



First-quarter revenue was 10.87 billion euros compared to 11.64 billion euros, prior year. External revenue (including natural gas tax/electricity tax) was 11.63 billion euros compared to 12.37 billion euros, prior year, a decline of 6.0%.



innogy invested 463 million euros in capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and financial assets in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of about 43 percent year on year.



As at 31 March 2018, innogy's net debt totalled around 17.3 billion euros, up by about 1.7 billion euros compared to 31 December 2017.



innogy SE confirmed its outlook for 2018 at Group level. The company continues to expect adjusted EBIT of about 2.7 billion euros and adjusted net income of over 1.1 billion euros for 2018.



