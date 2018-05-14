

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Potash maker K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its first-quarter operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA improved by more than 12% to 237 million euros, helped in particular by deliveries from the new potash mine in Bethune, Canada, and higher market prices for potassium chloride.



'All in all, we witnessed a solid quarter. We remain confident for the remainder of the year. Operating earnings are expected to increase significantly compared with the previous year,' said K+S CEO Dr Burkhard Lohr.



Revenues for the first-quarter rose by 4% year-on-year to 1.17 billion euros.



The Group said it is continuing to make good progress with the systematic implementation of its new 'Shaping 2030' strategy and is on schedule. A detailed concept for the new organisational structure is currently being developed.



A tangible increase in revenues compared with the previous year is still predicted for the 2018 financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA is expected to be significantly higher than the prior-year figure.



In the Potash and Magnesium Products business unit, the increase in production at the new plant in Bethune, Canada, and at the Werra plant should lead to a significant earnings increase. In the Salt business unit, a moderate increase in EBITDA is now expected owing to higher logistics expenses and in spite of a tangible increase in sales volumes.



The company expects further improvements in the adjusted free cash flow for 2018 compared with the previous year and forecast a positive free cash flow in 2019.



