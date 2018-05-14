Elite academics, researchers and key-decision makers in government and associations gather to further education and learning in a world influenced by AI and Big Data

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data will meet education and research at the Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA) Summit, held in London on the 25 May 2018, at the Institute of Directors from 2pm to 5pm.

LBDA is a non-profit community dedicated to offering AI and Big Data solutions to leading research institutions, universities, colleges and enterprises around the world. It shares its resources through an open platform offering language and translation resources, AI and Big Data solutions, and opportunities for collaboration with governments, associations and academics.

The LBDA Summit will see leaders in AI and Big Data come together for a day of keynotes and panel discussions from high calibre speakers and key-decision makers in the research, education and technology sectors.

The co-founder and secretary general of LBDA, Eric Yu, who is also the CEO of Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (GTCOM), said: "The ultimate goal of this Summit is to recruit partners and other long-standing members of the LBDA and unite them with the partners in our ecosystem to help further the mass adoption and application of AI and Big Data in educational, technological and scientific research in Europe."

New product, JoveEye, will be launched on the LBDA platform by GTCOM, which turns data and insight into truly applicable knowledge for education and research purposes. For JoveEye, GTCOM partnered with tech giants Alibaba, Haier and Huawei; educational institutions University of Bristol, University of Kent, University of Vienna and University of Geneva; global publishers Bloomberg; research institutions OFAI.

About LBDA

Founded in 2016, Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA) is a global, multi-field and multi-language ecosystem for scientific research and application.

It's based on an open and shared platform of Big Data resources and serves as an ecosystem for multi-cooperation and the exchange of global resources among enterprises, colleges, universities and research institutions.

LBDA has more than 200 global members and partners including NGOs such as United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Conférence Internationale Permanente d'Instituts Universitaires de Traducteurs et Interprètes (CIUTI), government and regulatory bodies as well as international educational institutions from all around Europe, the US and Asia, including University of Vienna and University of Bristol.

