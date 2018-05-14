BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

14 May 2018



BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 14 May 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 24,273,268 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 14 May 2018, the Company held 8,660,664 Ordinary Shares in treasury (26.30% of the Company's issued share capital including treasury shares).



Shareholders should use 24,273,268 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



All enquiries:



K Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098