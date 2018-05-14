AIM and Media Release

14 May 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change in Director Interests

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that between 9 May 2018 and 11 May 2018 Mrs Diane Radley (McCann), a Base Resources Non-Executive Director, acquired on market 500,000 Base Resources ordinary shares for consideration of A$0.25 per share. Following the acquisition, Mrs Radley holds 500,000 Base Resources ordinary shares in total, which are held indirectly by Skabenga Investments.

Mrs Radley, as a Base Resources Director, is a person discharging managerial responsibilities for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU).

ENDS.