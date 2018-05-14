Catenae Innovation P.L.C.: Catenae Innovation Plc: Align Research Coverage

CATENAE INNOVATION PLC

("Catenae" or the "Company")

Align Research Coverage

Catenae (AIM:CTEA), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology, announces that Align Research ("Align") has today produced a research note ("Note) on the Company. The Company is pleased to note the comments of Align in their Note, including its "conviction to buy" stance and initial target price of 0.28 pence. However the Board wishes to emphasise that the views expressed in the Note are those of Align.

The Note should be read in full. To download it, please visit:

http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/catenae-innovation/ (http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/catenae-innovation/)

As always shareholders should speak to their own financial adviser before entering into any dealings in the Company's shares. The views expressed by Align on the Company's valuation and prospects are a matter of opinion and the Company is in no position to comment on whether they are accurate.

The Company also wishes to draw attention to the key risks identified by Align and its disclaimer and risk warning and the qualifications that it makes in its conclusion to the Note. Shareholders should also note that the Company is a research client of Align and that Align holds shares in the Company.

