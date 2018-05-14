

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Elringklinger (EGKLF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income after non-controlling interests slightly increased to 25.7 million euros from last year's 25.1 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.41 euros from 0.40 euros in the prior year.



Quarterly earnings reported by ElringKlinger also included a 21.1 million euros gain on disposal of the Hug Group. The positive effect on profit was offset to some extent by several internal and external influencing factors: the rise in prices for key commodities such as aluminum and steel had a dilutive effect on earnings, as did the follow-on costs associated with unexpectedly high volumes ordered by customers in the NAFTA region as part of their production scheduling.



First-quarter revenue declined 0.6% year-on-year to 431 million euros, due to currency effects but up 5.4% in organic terms. However, this was influenced to some extent by the absence of revenue from the Hug Group in March 2018, an entity that was deconsolidated effective from March 1, 2018.



Calculated on the basis of stable exchange rates and taking into account the above-mentioned changes in the scope of consolidation, the Group saw revenue grow by 5.4% or EUR 23.2 million. On the basis of organic revenue growth, therefore, ElringKlinger significantly outperformed the automotive industry in terms of global vehicle production, which trended sideways to slightly lower year on year.



Given its solid order intake and backlog, the Group remains confident that it can outpace the expansion in global automobile production by 2 to 4 percentage points in terms of organic revenue growth. Turning to earnings, the first quarter of 2018 has seen no improvement in regard to exogenous factors influencing the current financial year. Commodity prices continue to rise and will again exert downward pressure on Group earnings in the current financial year.



Additionally, it is impossible to rule out higher costs attributable to the introduction of tariffs. At the same time, the Group is committed to implementing optimization measures at its Swiss site as planned and streamlining cost structures associated with the sizeable volumes ordered by customers in the NAFTA region as part of their production scheduling. Taking these factors into consideration, too, the Group at present continues to anticipate that it will achieve an EBIT margin (before purchase price allocation) of around 9% in the current financial year, despite the fact that general conditions as a whole remain challenging.



