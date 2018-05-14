Angle PLC announces Leading cancer surgeon appointed

LEADING NHS PROSTATE CANCER SURGEON APPOINTED AS SCIENTIFIC ADVISOR

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Greg L Shaw as a Scientific Advisor to the Company.

Joining the Company's already established Scientific Advisory Board, Mr Shaw brings significant additional prostate cancer and UK NHS clinical experience.

Mr Shaw is a Consultant Urological Surgeon at University College Hospital in London and is a clinical academic with a strong interest in prostate cancer diagnostics and treatment. Having completed an M.D. in prostate cancer at the University of London investigating circulating tumour cells in prostate cancer, and subsequently completed four years as a lecturer at the University of Cambridge, Mr Shaw has published widely on prostate cancer and is currently an honorary senior lecturer at University College and Queen Mary College of the University of London.

He leads several research programs focused on current weaknesses in the way prostate cancer is treated and is interested in exploring the role novel biomarkers may play in advancing practice in these areas.

Mr Shaw is currently chief investigator for two NIHR portfolio studies investigating 1) the effects of refinements to robotic surgery and 2) the use of drugs to prevent progression in men on active surveillance for prostate cancer respectively.

Mr Shaw is an expert in robotic surgery with a high case volume. He is known for his innovative approach and commitment to quality assurance.





ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"As we prepare to extend our prostate cancer work, we are delighted that we will be able to benefit from Greg Shaw's extensive experience in this area. Greg's understanding of current clinical practice in the UK and the key areas of medical need that liquid biopsy can address will help us to position ParsortixTM clinical applications for prostate cancer in the future."

Mr Greg Shaw, Consultant Urological Surgeon at University College Hospital, said:

"I am delighted to be joining ANGLE's Scientific Advisory Board. Having worked as a Consultant Urological Surgeon pursuing a specialist interest in prostate cancer over the last 14 years, I am encouraged by the development of the Parsortix system and the potential it holds for the diagnosis and assessment of prostate cancer. I look forward to helping the ANGLE team as they progress the development of prostate cancer clinical applications, using the Parsortix system."

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on http://www.angleplc.com/the-parsortix-system/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample to answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include an epitope-independent circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the ParsortixTM system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA clearance is in process for the United States.

ANGLE's analysis technology for proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called Ziplex® and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. These technologies can be combined to provide fully automated, sample to answer results in both centralised laboratory and point of use cartridge formats. It is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

SOURCE: ANGLE plc via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange