

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) reported that the overall financial performance has been good in the year to date. The company said it is maintaining a strong focus on financial discipline and remains on track to achieve the 2018 Group targets set out in its 2017 Preliminary Results announcement. For 2018, adjusted operating cash flow expected to be in the range 2.1-2.3 billion pounds. Full year dividend expected to be 12.0 pence per share.



Iain Conn, Centrica Group Chief Executive, stated: '2018 has begun well and overall financial performance in the year to date has been good, despite high competitive intensity in all our markets. Our customers continue to see new products and propositions and stable service levels, other than in UK Home Services which was impacted by extreme weather. We are making good progress against our cost efficiency targets. While the outcome of regulations to impose a temporary cap on all default energy tariffs in the UK remains uncertain, we continue to participate actively in the consultation process.'



The company will release its 2018 Interim Results on 31 July 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX