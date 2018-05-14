

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Harald Wilhelm, 52, has decided to leave the Company in 2019 in agreement with the Board of Directors.



Harald Wilhelm has served Airbus and its predecessor companies for 27 years in various finance roles and he has been CFO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft for the last 10 years and on top group CFO for the last six years.



The Chairman of the Airbus Board of Directors, Denis Ranque, said, 'The Board recognizes the strong contribution made by Harald to the performance of the Company and appreciates his commitment to support an orderly transition. We will now start the search for a successor to the CFO and announcement will be made in due time.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX