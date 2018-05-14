

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Monday as the U.S. and China toned down their trade war rhetoric.



Ahead of high stakes trade talks taking place this week, U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to help Chinese telecom company ZTE Corp to 'get back into business, fast'.



Meanwhile, North Korea plans to dismantle its nuclear test site between May 23 and 25, depending on weather conditions, the state-run news agency KCNA reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The step comes ahead a crucial summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore next month.



Investors may also heave a sigh of relief as Italy is now headed towards a coalition government between the 'Five Star Movement' and the (formerly 'Northern') 'League' after two months of paralysis since the March 4 inconclusive general election.



Asian stock markets are mostly higher and the recent dollar rally lost steam on the back of sagging U.S. yields while oil edged lower on fresh evidence of rising U.S. drilling activity.



China releases industrial output and retail sales data Tuesday while U.S. reports on retail sales, homebuilder confidence, housing starts and industrial production are due this week.



U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May made a plea for unity as she faces a major showdown with her Cabinet over the nature of a post-withdrawal customs union.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with only business confidence data from France due later in the session.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after President Donald Trump unveiled his plan to reduce high drug prices and develop options to lower patients' out-of-pocket spending.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively to reach their best closing levels in nearly two months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.



European markets also ended mixed on Friday as the dollar index eased from its 2018 high, oil prices dipped from recent highs and ECB President Mario Draghi called for a new fiscal instrument to provide an extra layer of stabilization for the Eurozone.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated before finishing 0.1 percent higher. The German DAX dropped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.3 percent.



