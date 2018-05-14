

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation held steady in April after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.7 percent annually in April and utility costs went up by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.2 percent in April.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent yearly and by 0.3 percent monthly in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX