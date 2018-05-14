

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. (SMT.L) Monday reported that its full-year net return after taxation slid to 1.21 billion pounds from 1.3 billion pounds a year ago. On a per share basis, net return declined to 87.00 pence from 98.38 pence.



Net return for the year before finance costs and taxation decreased to 1.23 billion pounds from last year's 1.32 billion pounds.



Gain on investments during the year totaled 1.2 billion pounds verus 1.35 billion pounds last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX