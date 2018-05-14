DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Airbus SE: Airbus CFO Harald Wilhelm leaves with CEO in 2019 14-May-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc Release, 14 May 2018* *Airbus CFO Harald Wilhelm leaves with CEO in 2019* Harald Wilhelm (52), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Airbus (stock exchange symbol: AIR), has decided to leave the Company in 2019 in agreement with the Board of Directors. Harald Wilhelm has served Airbus and its predecessor companies for 27 years in various finance roles and he has been CFO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft for the last 10 years and on top group CFO for the last six years. Harald Wilhelm commented: "After 18 years at the Airbus finance function, next year will be the right time for me to move on. Until then, I remain committed to the performance of the company and I will work with the management to ensure a smooth transition to the next Airbus CFO." Airbus CEO Tom Enders said: "Harald is an extraordinary CFO with an extraordinary finance team, second to none in the industry. He has a very thorough understanding of our various businesses and operations. And, last but not least, Harald commands huge respect from the investor community for his performance-driven approach and transparency. I commend Harald for his outstanding contribution to the Company and I would like to also thank him for his willingness to stay on board until my own retirement in spring next year." The Chairman of the Airbus Board of Directors, Denis Ranque, commented: "The Board recognizes the strong contribution made by Harald to the performance of the Company and appreciates his commitment to support an orderly transition. We will now start the search for a successor to the CFO and announcement will be made in due time." *About Airbus* Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of EUR 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Media contacts* Martin Agüera +49 175 227 4369 14-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 685165 14-May-2018 CET/CEST

