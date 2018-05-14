

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity PLC (DTY.L) reported revenue of 95.1 million pounds for the 13 week period ended 30 March 2018, up 2% from last year. Underlying operating profit was 37.5 million pounds compared to 37.4 million pounds, last year.



The Board of Dignity plc continues to believe that trading during 2018 will be volatile but based on the first quarter results believes that results for the full year will be in line with market expectations following the upgrades made in April.



Mike McCollum, Chief Executive of Dignity, said: 'While the first quarter produced a much stronger result than we had anticipated when implementing the price changes in January, the current year is all about completing our review of our funeral business and ensuring we provide the excellent service our clients expect from us. We will also continue to demonstrate industry leadership by calling for stronger regulation in the funeral plan sector to protect customers.'



The Group said its operating performance since the end of March continues to be strong.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX