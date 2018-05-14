sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,80 Euro		-0,18
-0,58 %
WKN: 898554 ISIN: GB0009292243 Ticker-Symbol: 1OY 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VICTREX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VICTREX PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VICTREX PLC
VICTREX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VICTREX PLC30,80-0,58 %