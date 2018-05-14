

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Indivior PLC (INDV.L) announced its U.S. subsidiary, Indivior Inc., together with Aquestive Therapeutics, entered into a settlement agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc., Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc., Endo International PLC and IntelGenx Technologies Corp., resolving patent litigation related to SUBOXONE Sublingual Film.



The settlement permits Par to begin selling a generic version of SUBOXONE Film on January 1, 2023, or earlier under certain circumstances.



