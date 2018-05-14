Latest Version of Industry Leading Network and Service Assurance Solution Announced at Digital Transformation World 2018 in Nice

Centina, a leading provider in network performance management and strategic assurance solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide, announced today the launch of the latest version of vSure, their award-winning service assurance solution. vSure is the premier product on the market dedicated to helping today's CSPs manage digital transformation and the migration to hybrid and virtual networks.

The launch is being timed with the Digital Transformation World event taking place this week in Nice, France.

Centina is working with CSPs worldwide to deliver the following key benefits with vSure:

Operationalizing SDN/NFV to deliver a seamless customer experience so that service providers can realize the benefits that SDN/NFV promises

Enabling automation and self-healing with closed-loop orchestration

Helping operations staff to be able to visualize the health and performance of virtual and physical assets in order to service their customers

"vSure is by far the most mature product on the market today for operators undertaking digital transformation," said Anand Gonuguntla, President at Centina. "The new version has unmatched automation and prediction capabilities designed specifically with SDN/NFV services in mind."

Features of the new product include:

Holistic monitoring and visualization across hybrid networks

Comprehensive OpenStack monitoring

Support for TOSCA driven service onboarding to facilitate OSS integration

Machine-learning performance baselining learns what's normal for the network and notifies before services are impacted

Graph-based analytics automatically correlate network noise into actionable events

The greatest advantages of vSure, aside from its technical sophistication, are that it is easy to deploy, configure and maintain. The plug-and-play smart plugs, unique to Centina's solutions, make it ideal for operators looking to go to market quickly with new services. This offers service providers two key advantages the ability to raise quality standards in new, complex networking environments and the ability to compete fiercely with fast go-to-market timelines.

To see a demo of vSure at Digital Transformation World, please contact Don Wadas at dwadas@centinasystems.com.

Centina

Centina is the market leader in service assurance analytics and network performance management solutions, partnering with operators globally as they undergo digital transformation. The company's unrivaled domain expertise in assuring networks and services leveraging its flagship vSure product ensures that today's service providers continue to provide outstanding customer experience while facing unprecedented change. To learn more how Centina is assuring operators make the best decisions on the road to network virtualization, visit www.centinasystems.com.

