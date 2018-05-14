New event analytics module helps customers improve real-time response to service impacting events

Federos, the leading provider of next-generation, service management solutions for telecommunications service providers, managed service providers and enterprises, announced today the availability of an integrated module for its Assure1 solution that provides sophisticated event analytics and machine learning to help customers quickly and accurately pinpoint, analyze and resolve the root cause of service impacting events. Faster mean time to repair results in improved service quality and customer experience, and significant time and resource savings for operations teams. The event analytics module for Assure1 will be offered to customers as an add-on subscription solution.

Today, when network and service problems happen, operations teams need to analyze millions of events and data transactions to understand where, when and why the problem occurred before they can fix it. Federos' Assure1 with Event Analytics eliminates and suppresses massive amounts of data noise that can distract operations and affect customer service. Unlike other vendors, Assure1 leverages both historical and real-time data to analyze, learn and present root causes. Event analytics can be used to automatically trigger actions to repair a problem before it impacts customer service. As a result, operations teams can focus on real-time decision making, service downtime is eliminated and performance issues can be resolved proactively.

"When trouble hits service operations, trying to solve problems amid massive amounts of data, siloed management tools and distributed systems can be like looking for a needle in a haystack," said John Locke, CTO at Federos. "Assure1 when used with Event Analytics enables operations teams to quickly see the root cause of an event and stop it before it can impact service quality and availability."

At Aureon, a leading business solutions provider, Federos analytics provide auditing, efficiency and trouble isolation in a single solution. Traditionally, the hours that would be expended to research and resolve these issues by hand would be very costly, but machine learning allows for data collection and correlation at an unprecedented level. Federos' solution allows Aureon to increase their efficiency and mitigate costs while solidifying network reliability.

"Simply put, Federos allows Aureon to be proactive and not reactive," said Jesse Hess, Manager Technical Services OSS/NOC, Aureon. "Our phones are silent and our customers are satisfied."

Assure1 with Event Analytics leverages Apache Lucene search to simplify and speed-up historical event analysis. Event history is searched semantically using plain English, eliminating the need to know MySQL. In real-time, users can visually study event history using a graphical, feature-rich interface to quickly find and identify patterns, behaviors and root causes of service-impacting events. Searches can span years of events and return results in seconds, not hours. By using machine learning to analyze and learn from historical performance data, customers can reduce the risk of problem recurrence and speed post-outage analysis.

The Federos Assure1 integrated software platform helps transform service management by eliminating the complexity of the operations center. The scalable platform consolidates and manages services across local, remote, hybrid and cloud infrastructures, including legacy systems. Built on a scalable, open platform, Assure1 simplifies how operators visualize, search and analyze data in real-time to quickly prevent and resolve service-impacting incidents. This platform for future growth results in cost and resource savings, fast time-to-repair and improved customer service.

About Federos Assure1 and Fusion1

Federos Assure1 and Fusion1 software provide a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant platforms use an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications and Tele2, use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

