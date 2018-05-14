Investment will recapitalise the Group and provide growth funding

Praesidian Capital Europe ("Praesidian"), a leading provider of long-term growth capital in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe, announced today its first lien debt investment in Progress to Excellence Group, a leading education services business based in Birkenhead, Merseyside (UK).

Praesidian's investment provides funding in support of the recapitalisation of the group, the refinancing of existing debt and the bolt-on acquisition of Complete Training Solutions ("CTS"), a trainings services business which focuses on Health and Safety courses.

Founded in 1997, Progress to Excellence Group provides employer-led Apprenticeship training solutions, delivery of alternative education services and Health and Safety training courses. The Group has a strong footprint in Health Social Care, Business Administration and Leadership and Management courses. The Group is backed by A2E Industries Limited, a growth investment management firm.

Sandra Kirkham, Shareholder and Managing Director of the Company, commented, "The Progress to Excellence team is excited about working with Praesidian to support our business' growth. The timing is perfect as we are building out additional service offerings and growing our already established trainings businesses."

Amin Amiri, Founder of A2E Industries and Chairman of Progress to Excellence, added, "Progress to Excellence is a long-established and high-quality education and apprenticeship training provider supporting young adult education. The partnership with Praesidian will allow the business to further accelerate its growth potential."

Serkan Dede, Investment Director of Praesidian Capital Europe, commented, "We are excited to support such an established and quality growth business with an experienced management team and look forward to working together with Progress to Excellence and A2E Industries on future bolt-on acquisitions."

Praesidian Capital Founder and Managing Partner Jason Drattell added: "We believe that the Group is favourably positioned and know that Sandra and her team bring a great deal of expertise, and we are pleased to welcome Progress to Excellence to our portfolio of companies."

About Progress to Excellence Group

Progress to Excellence Group is a leading UK education services business focusing on employer-led Apprenticeship training solutions and alternative education services via its portfolio of special-need schools. Founded in 1997, the business is headquartered in Birkenhead, Merseyside, employing over 140 people across the UK and serving around 1,300 employers and 4,300 apprentices. For more information, visit www.ptoetraining.co.uk.

About Praesidian Capital Europe

Praesidian Capital Europe is an innovative private investment firm focused on providing senior and subordinated growth capital to established lower middle market businesses in the United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. Established in 2013 and based in London, Praesidian invests in private small and mid-sized companies, often in connection with management buyouts, recapitalizations or refinancings. Praesidian Capital manages nearly $1 billion in committed capital through various funds. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

