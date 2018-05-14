sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,04 Euro		-0,10
-0,16 %
WKN: 852738 ISIN: BE0003739530 Ticker-Symbol: UNC 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
UCB SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UCB SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,66
63,68
10:42
63,66
63,68
10:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UCB SA
UCB SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UCB SA63,04-0,16 %