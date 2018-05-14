

KAWASAKI (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Corp. (PNCOF.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the company for the year ended March 31, 2018 widened to 7.123 billion yen, from last year's 5.054 billion yen, mainly due to the ordinary loss recorded for fiscal 2018 in comparison to the recording of ordinary income in fiscal 2017.



Operating income was 1.194 billion yen, a 71.3% decrease year on year, reflecting a decrease in net sales, despite reduced selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and an improvement in the cost of sales ratio.



In fiscal 2018, consolidated net sales declined 5.5% year on year to 365.417 billion yen, mainly from a decrease in Car Electronics sales due to a decline in sales of the OEM business, despite the positive effect of the Japanese yen's depreciation.



For fiscal 2019, Pioneer foresees an increase in net sales owing to a projected increase in sales of Car Electronics for several reasons. In the consumer market business, increases in sales are expected in new businesses, mainly in the telematics services for automobile insurance as well as in sales in emerging markets by timely introducing new products that match user needs in the markets. Also, the OEM business foresees the full-scale take-off of shipments of large-scale orders.



Although there will be an increase in gross profit due to the increase in net sales, the company projects an operating loss of 5.0 billion yen for fiscal 2019.



The board of directors of Pioneer Corporation, at its meeting held on May 14, 2018, resolved that Mr. Susumu Kotani, currently Representative Director, President and chief executive officer, would become Director and Chairman Executive Officer, and Mr. Koichi Moriya, currently Director and Senior Executive Officer, would become Representative Director, President and chief executive officer, effective as of June 27, 2018. This change is subject to the approval at Pioneer's ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the resolution by the board of directors, both to be held on that day.



Mitsumasa Kato, currently Executive Officer, will become Director and Executive Officer.



Shinsuke Nishimura, currently Director and Executive Officer, will retire. But, he will remain as Executive Officer.



Hiroshi Shinohara, currently General Manager of Accounting Division, will become Full Time Audit & Supervisory Board Member.



Mikio Shimoda, currently Full Time Audit & Supervisory Board Member, will become Full Time Counselor effective June 27, 2018.



