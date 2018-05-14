

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lonmin Plc (LNMIF.PK, LMI.L) reported a loss before tax of $51 million for the 6 months to 31 March 2018 compared to a loss of $199 million, prior year. Loss per share in cents was 19.1 compared to a loss of 64.4.



First-half revenue was $561 million, up 15.4%, driven by a 26.7% increase in the dollar basket price. The US Dollar PGM basket price (including by-products) increased by 27% compared to prior year average price, resulting in an increase in revenue of $83 million. In Rand terms, the basket price (including by-products) increased by 19% as the stronger Rand partially offset the overall increase in Dollar prices.



Metals-In-Concentrate Platinum production was up by 5.8% to 307,862 ounces. Saleable refined Platinum production of 284,011 ounces, was down 5.7% on prior year period. Tonnes mined from Generation 2 shafts were up 6.4% on prior year.



Lonmin CEO Ben Magara said: 'We are maintaining our sales guidance at between 650,000 and 680,000 Platinum ounces for the full year.'



