STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate remained unchanged in April, the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed Monday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.83 percent in April.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 189,489 in April from 188,748 a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.64 percent from 3.79 percent in March.



