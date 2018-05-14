STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Net Gaming has increased both its profits and value in recent years, a Board decision has been made to plan for a list change from AktieTorget to Nasdaq OMX First North Premier.

"I see a list change to Nasdaq OMX First North Premier as a natural step forward in Net Gaming's development which will increase our visibility and attractiveness to institutional and foreign investors. A list change gives us an even clearer quality mark that strengthens our brand in dialogues with partners, investors, potential acquisitions and the media," comments Marcus Teilman, CEO of Net Gaming.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Teilman

President and CEO

+356-9936-7352

Net Gaming Europe AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-8-410-380-44

E-mail: info@netgaming.se

Website: www.netgaming.se

About Net Gaming

Net Gaming owns, operates and develops high-quality comparison sites for the purpose of channelling user traffic to the Company's customers - primarily iGaming operators. Within the Group, approximately 130 comparison sites are operated in 30 countries. Net Gaming generates valuable user traffic through the sites, mainly to global iGaming operators. The Company was founded in 2005, has just over 80 employees and is headquartered in Malta. The share (NETG) is listed on AktieTorget.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/net-gaming-europe/r/net-gaming-plans-for-list-change-to-first-north-premier,c2519519

The following files are available for download: