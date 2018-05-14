

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased as initially estimated in March, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.9 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 4.1 percent gain in February. That was in line with the flash data published on April 5.



The measure has been rising since November 2016.



On an unadjusted basis, the volume of industrial production contracted 2.4 percent in March compared to last year.



Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent from February, when it rose by 0.6 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



