Through this new tender, the Tunisian government intends to build five solar parks across several regions. Developers are now invited to submit pre-qualification requests.The Tunisian Ministry of Mines and Energy has issued the 500 MW tender for solar energy projects, as it had announced over the past weeks. Through the new contest, the Tunisian government hopes to build a 200 MW solar plant in the province of Tatouine, in the Sahara Desert, two 100 MW PV facilities in the provinces of Kaiouran and Gafsca, and two more 50 MW solar parks in the provinces of Sidi Bouzid and Tozeur. All of these ...

