The paid subscription units in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be delisted. Last trading day for NVP BTU is May 16, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscription units -------------------------------------- Short name: NVP BTU -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011089002 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153719 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Carl Barbäck, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.