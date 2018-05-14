With effect from May 15, 2018, the subscription rights in AB Sagax will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including May 25, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAGA TR D ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167071 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 154807 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 15, 2018, the paid subscription shares in AB Sagax will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAGA BTA D ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167089 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 154808 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Carl Barbäck, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.