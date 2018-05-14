

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economy is set to expand at a steady pace of 0.3 percent in the second quarter, according to a monthly survey from the Bank of France.



The manufacturing sentiment index fell slightly to 102 in April from 103 in March.



The survey showed that industrial production accelerated slightly in April. Business leaders expect industrial activity to stabilize in May.



The confidence index among service providers dropped to 102 from 103 in March. Service sector activity grew quickly in April. Leaders expect a less vivid growth in May.



The business sentiment index came in at 104 in April, down from 105 in March. The construction sector was dynamic in April. According to business leaders, activity growth should be less important in May.



