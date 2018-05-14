The "Energy Efficient Scotland Transition Programme: Decarbonisation Fund for Social Housing" is aimed at helping building owners to improve the energy efficiency of homes and buildings in the commercial, public and industrial sectors.Scotland's Government has announced a new energy efficiency program which includes, among other things, support for energy efficiency measures in combination with the installation of a residential and commercial PV systems and energy storage solutions. The first step of the two-year transition scheme, dubbed Energy Efficient Scotland Transition Programme: Decarbonisation ...

