Moneytrans Celebrates New Headquarters Opening in Brussels and Will Host the Welcome Reception of the Annual X-border Transfers and Payment Conference

Moneytrans is pleased to announce a major milestone in its journey of transformation into a technology-driven company: it has relocated its headquarters into the Palatium Complex, at the hub and within touching distance of several of the most sought-after areas of Brussels to continue its pursuit for excellence and growth in technological innovation in the era of Digital, Big Data, and AI.

In celebration of this important occasion, Moneytrans has joined hands with Mohr World to host the Welcome Reception of the annual payment conference on 16th May 2018.

The IMTC conference will particularly share some insights on the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) providing an avenue to explore how we can best harness the power of machine learning, blockchain and digital for the greater good of migrants, followed by panel discussion to explore the fintech revolution, the situation of refugees or the jurisdictions applied in each European country. Speakers and panelists include: Leon Isaacs, Faisal Khan, Rob Ayers, Linda Shomo, and Jeremy De Smet among others.

Leader in the remittance and payment industry, Moneytrans has developed both expertise and insights into the practical use of cutting-edge technology; as the European financial sector is experiencing many changes redefining banks, MTOs, FX & Fintech firms positions within the industry, Moneytrans is further developing a complete range of services in its path towards being the first European neo-bank for migrants.

Francisco Sanchez, Moneytrans CEO said: "Innovation is part of our tradition. We want to be inspired by the world out there, whether its technologies, new consumer behaviours, trends and new partnerships, and then use that to drive internal change."

"Moneytrans is transforming its way of being and acting from within in order to offer its audiences a financial experience that is aligned with its purpose: to contribute to the progress of people and businesses," added Leticia Carbajo, Moneytrans CMO.

Based in Europe & Africa, Moneytrans is a reputed payment institution, duly licensed in Europe, with 20 years of experience in providing instant money transfer services. Over the years, we have widened our range of services: FX solutions, bill payments, prepaid cards, mobile top up and customized payment accounts in IBAN format.

