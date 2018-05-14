Israeli Air Force Improves Runway Safety by Installing Airvrix FOD Barrier

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With the aim of improving runway safety, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has recently signed a contract with Airvrix, acompany with an innovative new FOD (Foreign Object Debris)barrier

FOD is a common problem in the aviation industry. In addition to being a major safety hazard, it also costs civil aviation, worldwide, $4B a year. Whereas existing solutions focus on detection technologies, Airvrix focuses on prevention by installing their product on the runway shoulder, preventing FOD from reaching the runway.

With globally registered patents, the FOD barrier was developed in-house by Airvix's team of aeronautical and mechanical engineers, in accordance with FAA requirements.

"Before approving the installation, our product was thoroughly and diligently vetted by IAF engineers. This included in-depth study of the design and materials, as well as testing of the prototype. Findings showed the product to be effective and capable of seamless integration with bases' routine operations. At the conclusion of the pilot, we are glad to reportresults show an 80% decrease in FOD occurrences, which has increased the number of flights and aircraft availability," says Ivry Shapira, CEO of Airvrix.

"The challenge when designing the solution was to ensure that the barrier is strong enough to withstand the jet blasts and prevent FOD from settling on the runway, while also easily collapsing if a plane runs over it," says Ivry.

IAF officials believe that the cost-effective barrier will be a game changer in fighting FOD.

Airvrix is currently widening its activity to serve new customers around the globe.

About Airvrix

Airvrix's main mission is to improve runway safety using their innovative FOD barrier, an advanced solution for preventing FOD on runways.

The FOD Barrier has been tested and installed by the Israeli Air Force.

