

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Monday as the United States and China prepared to continue trade talks in Washington. Investors held hopes for a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will help Chinese technology company ZTE Corp. 'get back into business, fast,' as it was hurt by a U.S. ban.



Chinese shares rose as trade tensions eased and investors awaited MSCI's final A-share inclusion list. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 10.77 points or 0.34 percent to 3,174.03.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.30 percent at 31,525 in late trade after data showed Hong Kong's economy grew at the fastest pace in almost seven years.



Japanese shares hit a 3-1/2 month high as the yen slipped against its major counterparts on improved risk appetite and cosmetics maker Shiseido posted better-than-expected earnings.



The Nikkei average rose 107.38 points or 0.47 percent to 22,865.86, the highest closing level since Feb. 2. The broader Topix index closed 0.61 percent higher at 1,805.92.



Shiseido Co shares soared as much as 15.6 percent after the company more than doubled its fiscal first-quarter net income. On the flip side, Olympus Corp plummeted 3 percent after its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2019 came in below analyst estimates.



Australian shares rose, led by miners and financials. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 19.10 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 6,135.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.30 percent higher at 6,235.



BHP Billiton rallied 1.9 percent and Rio Tinto added 0.7 percent as iron ore prices continued to climb higher. While ANZ shed 1.9 percent on going ex-dividend, Wespac Banking Corp climbed 1.5 percent, Commonwealth rose 0.4 percent and NAB inched up 0.3 percent. Wealth manager AMP jumped 3.2 percent after hitting a near 7-year low on Friday.



Downer EDI advanced 2.2 percent on winning an EPC order worth about A$150 million from First Solar for a 87 MW Solar Farm in NSW. Hospital operator Healthscope gained 4.5 percent after receiving a takeover bid from Brookfield Asset Management.



Telecom giant Telstra Corp slumped 5 percent after the company warned its 2018 earnings would be at the low end of its guidance range.



Seoul stocks finished marginally lower despite a growing mood for reconciliation between the divided Koreas. The benchmark Kospi ended down 1.60 points at 2,476.11, dragged down by technology and pharmaceutical stocks.



Market behemoth Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.3 percent while Samsung BioLogics lost 4.7 percent amid rising allegations over accounting breaches.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains ahead of the semi-annual MSCI index review announcement tomorrow. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 36.54 points or 0.42 percent to 8,713.23.



Consumer staple stocks were in demand, with A2 Milk climbing 2.6 percent and Synlait Milk rising 1.4 percent. Among the prominent decliners, dual-listed ANZ dropped 2.4 percent and Sky Network Television declined 1.8 percent.



The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed with a Performance of Services score of 55.9. That's down from the downwardly revised 58.6 in March (originally 58.8).



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Singapore were down between 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent while the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.9 percent.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up over 1 percent as traders returned to their desks after a long weekend following the stunning victory of Mahathir Mohamad.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after President Donald Trump unveiled his plan to reduce high drug prices and develop options to lower patients' out-of-pocket spending.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively to reach their best closing levels in nearly two months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.



