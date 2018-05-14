Indivior has reached a settlement to resolve patent litigation it had filed over its Suboxone treatment for opioid addiction against Par Pharmaceutical. In 2016, a US district court ruled that Indivior's asserted claims of its US Patent No. 8,017,150, which is set to expire in 2023, were valid but not infringed by a generic equivalent for which Par had applied for regulatory permission, with a similar product also having been submitted by Watson Pharmaceutical's Actavis generic drug business. ...

