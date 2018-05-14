Entertainment One's major TV series 'Designated Survivor' has been dropped by US network ABC, which could affect the FTSE 250 company's revenue next year depending on the speed and size of a replacement deal. The news from ABC, which has contracted for 22 episodes of the second series of show that stars and is produced by Kiefer Sutherland, comes less than four months after eOne snapped up the series' producer Mark Gordon Company, for which Designated Survivor had been the recent main revenue ...

