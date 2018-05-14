Terveystalo Oyj: Invitation: Terveystalo result audiocast and conference call on 16 May 2018

Terveystalo Plc will publish its Interim report for January-March 2018 on 16 May 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EEST (Finnish time).

The company will hold an audiocast and conference call in English at 12:30 EEST (Finnish time).

The English audiocast is available at: https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/2018-05-16-q1-teleconference (https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/2018-05-16-q1-teleconference).

To ask questions, please join the telephone conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using your local number (FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0360, UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104, US: +1 323-794-2558) and the Participant Passcode 092749. If you are calling from another location, please use any of the numbers above.

Presentations will be held by Yrjö Närhinen, Chief Executive Officer and Ilkka Laurila, Chief Financial Officer.

Further enquiries:

Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Tel. +358 10 345 2034

Kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2017, Terveystalo had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. The company is a member of the Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com (http://www.terveystalo.com/)

