Leading home appliances brand, Beko, recently set out on a mission to raise awareness of childhood obesity in partnership with longstanding partner, FC Barcelona.

Beko Raises a Staggering €1,000,000 in 11 Days for UNICEF to Help Tackle Childhood Obesity with EatLikeaPro Initiative (Photo: Beko)

The brand's ambitious target of raising €1,000,000 for UNICEF was met in just 11 days after an overwhelming amount of support on social media from people across the globe. Funds will help children worldwide through various UNICEF programmes, ultimately striving to prevent child malnutrition, in all its forms, including overweight and obesity in children globally.

The EatLikeAPro campaign officially launched on April 30th and called on social media users to share their healthy eating habits using the dedicated hashtag to generate donations to the cause. Every post shared across Twitter or Instagram using EatLikeAPro triggered a €1 donation to UNICEF and with over one million posts shared to date, Beko is thrilled to announce donations have reached the €1,000,000 milestone.

The initiative is supported by the all-star FCB team who sported EatLikeAPro on their jersey sleeves during El Clásico (FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid), the most watched domestic club match in the world.

EatLikeAPro is a global initiative from Beko, which, in partnership with Barça Foundation and UNICEF, aims to inspire and raise awareness about the global challenge of obesity in childhood. The donations raised to date will provide families and primary schools with information, tools and support to improve the diets, growth and development of 600,000 children in Latin America.

Notes to Editors

About Beko: Beko is number 1 brand in the European free-standing white goods market and the second largest home appliances brand in Europe (Dec, 2017. It has been the fastest growing brand in the overall European market in since 2000. Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik and a Premium Partner of FC Barcelona.

About FC Barcelona: FC Barcelona was founded 118 years ago in 1899, and is unique in many ways. The club is owned by its more than 145,000 members and can boast of being the most successful club in Europe over the last ten years. In that time they have won four of the Club's five Champions League titles and seven of their 24 domestic league titles. Due to its very special personality, 'Barça' is recognized as being 'more than a club'. The team's distinctive style of play is projected around the world by the best players and coaches of their time in combination with club's famous reliance on homegrown talent.

All of this goes hand in hand with its ongoing ambition to become the most admired, beloved and global sports institution on the planet. This mission is supported by such core principles as humility, effort, ambition, respect and team-work, while the club is also famed for its commitment to society, which is channeled through the FC Barcelona Foundation and its work to educate children through the positive values of sport. Such unstoppable growth in recent years has led to a global reach of more than 300 million fans and made FC Barcelona a world leader on social media.

About Barça Foundation: The Barça Foundation was launched in 1994 to support the children and youth of the most vulnerable social groups through sport and education in values, with the objective of contributing to a more just and inclusive society. The Barça Foundation frames its activities within the UN programmes Sport for Development and Sustainable Development Goals. The main action lines are educational access and support, violence prevention and conflict resolution in childhood and youth and fight against social exclusion and discrimination. Today, the Foundation reaches to more than 1,000,000 beneficiaries from around the world.

About UNICEF: UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook

UNICEF does not endorse any brand or product

