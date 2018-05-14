

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased in March from a year ago, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Monday.



The current account deficit rose to $4.8 billion in March from $3.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, the shortfall was $4.5 billion.



This development in the current account was mainly attributable to $1.6 billion increase in the goods deficit recording net outflow of $4.6 billion and $240 million increase in primary income deficit to $1.3 billion.



