ZSmart Empowers Intelligent Transformation at TM Forum DTW 2018

NICE, France, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTEsoft is delighted to announce its participation in TM Forum Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2018 (formerly TM Forum Live!), which takes place from May 14-16, 2018 in Nice, France. At this year's DTW 2018, ZTEsoft will introduce its latest artificial intelligence (AI) driven Telecom Brain solution, ZSmart QConnect and internet of things (IoT) solution to power transformation journeys across industries.

Telecom Brain drives improved experience and operational efficiency

The Telecom Brain solution is tailored-made to help CSPs make telecom business operations intelligent, efficient and experience-focused. The Telecom Brain addresses various different business scenarios through:

ZSmart digital platform, which helps CSPs manage communications between different parties, integrate flexible marketing strategies and provide diversified digital life experiences for customers through cross-industry integration.

which helps CSPs manage communications between different parties, integrate flexible marketing strategies and provide diversified digital life experiences for customers through cross-industry integration. ZSmart knowledge-defined operations (KDOps), an AI-enhanced operation supporting system with a machine learning-based brain which can analyze and make decisions under knowledge and mass data. ZSmart KDOps enables CSPs to modernize operation and management with fast fail-over strategy and automated decision making .

an AI-enhanced operation supporting system with a machine learning-based brain which can analyze and make decisions under knowledge and mass data. ZSmart KDOps enables CSPs to modernize operation and management with fast fail-over strategy and automated decision making AI-powered ZSmart uTalk, helps customer agents act more broadly via omni-channel and transition from reactive assistance to proactive support. The automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology delivers man-machine coordinated work based on a 24-hour online robot that can handle simple, repeated issues and intelligently recognize customer requests.

ZSmart QConnect modernizes your network & service in an ICT era

In order to survive today's software-driven landscape, CSPs are struggling to modernize networks while developing innovative services with cloud computing. ZSmart QConnect provides a one-stop marketplace for cloud and network services with flexible orchestration of physical and virtual networks, which enables CSPs to benefit from the synergy of cloud and network, building an ecosystem for smart cloud-network service.

Unlocking infinite value in an IoT ecosystem

ZTEsoft provides customers across each industry with end-to-end IoT solution ranging from connection management, partner management to application development and platform enablement. ZSmart IoT solution helps strengthen the reliability of IoT infrastructure, efficiently manage your IoT businesses from sensor to the cloud. ZTEsoft aims to realize the convergence of people, things and cloud in a digital world, by focusing on the infrastructure and partner ecosystem, ultimately creating an open and inclusive IoT eco-system with partners.

Visit our booth at TM Forum DTW 2018 # 332 (Level 3), Acropolis Convention Center to learn more about ZSmart solutions.