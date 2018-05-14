

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 11-May-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,462,718.41 11.9669



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,723,562.32 16.6769



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,580,255.63 20.768



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,211,239.91 19.2112



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 11/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,864,361.17 11.1702



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 11500000 USD 129,024,314.25 11.2195



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 51,227,369.92 13.7339



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 457,242.86 15.2363



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 295,719.64 17.2976



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,915,642.36 17.5236



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 621454 GBP 7,254,322.85 11.6731



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 56,965,183.76 18.2655



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 51,710,067.92 20.2248



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3949859 EUR 73,228,290.77 18.5395



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 13,199,889.13 15.7291



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 11/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,197,611.75 16.1447



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,281,499.78 17.5637



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 897,199.11 19.5536



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,264,600.24 17.3624



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,389,544.55 11.09



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 308,822.57 19.5013



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,208,105.37 20.8312



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,738,184.88 21.3442



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 11/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,804,673.31 18.3913



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,091,899.52 18.3906



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,658,799.32 14.042



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,342,615.29 19.8343



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 11,011,352.62 17.0451



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,091,771.59 11.4937



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,962,499.58 20.8225



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 193,265,257.22 17.1312



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 13,035,884.31 18.4767



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,879,539.19 5.809



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,932,612.73 18.8233



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 398,221.55 16.0748



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,292,239.84 14.3533



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 506,527.53 18.2565



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 50,263.36 21.1191



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 14,321,578.34 21.5908



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,212,369.55 20.3267



